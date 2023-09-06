The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,806 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.52% of AZEK worth $18,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AZEK by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 5,176.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter valued at about $124,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 238.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $387.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,421,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,669.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

