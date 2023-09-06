The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stake Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 191.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.05% of Brink’s worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 88.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.76. 7,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $77.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.15). Brink’s had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 50.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brink’s

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.