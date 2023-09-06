The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $21,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.56.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of COO opened at $352.26 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

