The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $11.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.68. 21,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.55. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $103.90 and a 52 week high of $148.78. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91). The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 948,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,123,000 after buying an additional 26,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.29.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

