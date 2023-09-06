The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 50,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

