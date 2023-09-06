The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,188,000 after acquiring an additional 623,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,449. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

