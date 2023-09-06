The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Reduced by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Southern were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,098. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $6,390,700 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

