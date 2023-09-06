Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TBLD stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 21,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,339. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 65,331 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 121,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 77,191 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 57,793 shares during the last quarter.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

