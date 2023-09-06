Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Timberland Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $231.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Timberland Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, CFO Marci A. Basich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 796.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.