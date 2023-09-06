Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Up to $21.67

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $22.66. Toast shares last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 1,067,993 shares changing hands.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $4,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,326,168.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $4,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,813,744 shares in the company, valued at $73,326,168.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,349,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,979.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 853,584 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,415. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Toast by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 2,196.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

