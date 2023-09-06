TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stock Position Lessened by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.87. 150,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,247. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

TTE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

