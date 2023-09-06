Traders Buy Large Volume of Zimmer Biomet Call Options (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,785 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 230% compared to the average daily volume of 1,146 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.16.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,566. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

