TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after purchasing an additional 918,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $180,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 954.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,866,000 after buying an additional 277,270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 358,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,026,000 after buying an additional 182,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 455,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,643,000 after buying an additional 151,122 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $920.54.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,602 shares of company stock worth $51,247,446 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $890.37. The company had a trading volume of 32,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,190. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $940.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $884.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $808.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

