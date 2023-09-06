TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCBK. StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $68,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 942,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 49,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

