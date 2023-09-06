Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. China Renaissance upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 324,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

