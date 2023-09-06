Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Barclays

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. China Renaissance raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Shares of TCOM opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Trip.com Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 324,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

