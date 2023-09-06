Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Boosted by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,110 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,237 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE UBER traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,580,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,260,959. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

