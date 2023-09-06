UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,378 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,316 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of BHP Group worth $48,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 485.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,186,000 after buying an additional 2,970,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $174,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,982,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,920,000.

BHP opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,565.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

