UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,918 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $53,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,752.9% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 274,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
