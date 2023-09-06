UBS Group AG Buys 68,593 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 741,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,593 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $54,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

