UBS Group AG Has $52.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,327 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $52,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,193,000 after acquiring an additional 434,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,907,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,497,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after purchasing an additional 256,226 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

