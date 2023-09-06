UBS Group AG Has $53.60 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 224,303 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.36% of Citizens Financial Group worth $53,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

