UBS Group AG Has $59.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,463 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $59,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,432 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 577,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after acquiring an additional 41,784 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 203.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.