UBS Group AG Has $61.60 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,341 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $61,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $226.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $232.41.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,638 shares of company stock worth $9,354,279. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.