UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,456,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $50,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

