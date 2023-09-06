UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,213 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.22% of Entergy worth $49,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Entergy by 1,618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Down 1.8 %

ETR stock opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $122.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.03.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.42.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

