UBS Group AG Purchases 284,234 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,337,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.45% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $50,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

