UBS Group AG Sells 125,908 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,197,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,908 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 7.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $51,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 371,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 319,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 127,013 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0942 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

