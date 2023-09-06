UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Position Cut by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,373 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 3.3% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 75.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $25.04. 323,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

