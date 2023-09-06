Ultra Trading Down 7.6% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $48.89 million and $655,481.91 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,693.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.70 or 0.00750073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00118033 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00016313 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00026348 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14527757 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $746,593.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.