Uniswap (UNI) Trading 6.6% Lower This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and $61.11 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $4.39 or 0.00017162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00245190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00014520 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000509 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.35501932 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 808 active market(s) with $58,808,522.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

