United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United States Steel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 37.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 10.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $330,747.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $330,747.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,317. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Price Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.14. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on X shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

