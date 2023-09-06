Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.97

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.96, with a volume of 10443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$516.61 million, a P/E ratio of -17.45, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a negative net margin of 275.30%. The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0064899 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

