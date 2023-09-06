Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stake Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 384,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after buying an additional 99,356 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 38.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 30.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,177,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,073,000 after purchasing an additional 501,974 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 2,059.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,106,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $39.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.53 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Lori Ann Flees acquired 8,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $299,755.04. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 12,613 shares in the company, valued at $425,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Lori Ann Flees purchased 8,879 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $299,755.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $107,026.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,694.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and have sold 15,438 shares worth $522,502. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

