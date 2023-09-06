Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $21,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.76. 79,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,381. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $157.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

