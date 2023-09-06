Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $60,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $110.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

