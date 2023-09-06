Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,249 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $27,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.10. 49,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,724. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.56. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

