Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 58,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,708. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.51 and a 200-day moving average of $213.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

