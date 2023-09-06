Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Cut by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 3.8% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $49,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56,795 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.30. 167,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,116. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.