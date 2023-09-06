Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $79,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.09. 484,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,462. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

