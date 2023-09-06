Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 3.9 %

VBLT opened at $0.21 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

