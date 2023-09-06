Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 3.9 %
VBLT opened at $0.21 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.82.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
