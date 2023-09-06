Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.29. Vaso shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 164,700 shares changing hands.
Vaso Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.
Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 61.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter.
About Vaso
Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vaso
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Lululemon Stock Just Entered Beast Mode
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Should Best Buy Be in Your Cart for the Holiday Season?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 5 Mall-Based Retailers: 4 Ready to Rip Higher and 1 that isn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.