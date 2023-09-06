Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.29. Vaso shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 164,700 shares changing hands.

Vaso Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 61.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

