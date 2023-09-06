Venus Price Tops $3.60 on Major Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. Venus has a market capitalization of $55.83 million and $1.48 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Venus token can currently be bought for approximately $3.60 or 0.00014024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus Profile

Venus’ launch date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,505,242 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

