Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.44

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.44 and traded as high as C$20.62. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$20.45, with a volume of 794,207 shares.

VET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Desjardins lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$27.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 price objective on Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.27.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 0.7%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.44. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 41.79%. The company had revenue of C$471.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.5814361 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 4,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.68 per share, with a total value of C$62,720.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

