VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Shares Gap Up to $26.13

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.13, but opened at $26.70. VinFast Auto shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 866,373 shares changing hands.

VinFast Auto Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $535.65 million, a P/E ratio of 145.17 and a beta of 0.15.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

