Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.
Virginia National Bankshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:VABK opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Virginia National Bankshares has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $41.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.30.
Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 32.16%.
Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.
