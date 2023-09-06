Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

NASDAQ:VABK opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Virginia National Bankshares has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $41.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.30.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 32.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 86.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 189.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

