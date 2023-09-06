Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. 101,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.