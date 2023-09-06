Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ACV traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,701. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
