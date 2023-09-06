Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:EDF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 43,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,865. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 96,187 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

