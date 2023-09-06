Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:EDF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 43,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,865. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
