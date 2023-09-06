Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.92

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €8.92 ($9.59) and traded as low as €8.38 ($9.02). Vivendi shares last traded at €8.46 ($9.10), with a volume of 1,220,097 shares changing hands.

Vivendi Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.91.

Vivendi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.